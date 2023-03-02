Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant poses a big nuclear threat to the whole region - President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant in Armenia poses a big nuclear threat to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Armenia and the whole region, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, News.az reports.

The head of state underlined that the plant is using outdated technology and has serious technical problems. President Ilham Aliyev expressed concern over illegal trade of some nuclear materials originating from Metsamor Plant.

News.Az