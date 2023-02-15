Mexican government and state do not recognize so-called “Armenian genocide”: Senate President
- 15 Feb 2023 11:49
The government and state of Mexico do not recognize the so-called “Armenian genocide”, President of the Mexican Senate Alejandro Armenta Mier said at a session on Tuesday.
He was commenting on the adoption of the paragraph recognizing the so-called “Armenian genocide” a few days ago, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.
Alejandro Armenta Mier noted that the Mexican Senate always favors a peaceful and negotiated solution to conflicts.