Mexican government and state do not recognize so-called “Armenian genocide”: Senate President

Mexican government and state do not recognize so-called “Armenian genocide”: Senate President

Mexican government and state do not recognize so-called “Armenian genocide”: Senate President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government and state of Mexico do not recognize the so-called “Armenian genocide”, President of the Mexican Senate Alejandro Armenta Mier said at a session on Tuesday.

He was commenting on the adoption of the paragraph recognizing the so-called “Armenian genocide” a few days ago, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

Alejandro Armenta Mier noted that the Mexican Senate always favors a peaceful and negotiated solution to conflicts.

News.Az