MFA: Armenia carries out false propaganda on January events of 1990

Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva has commented on the reaction by Armenian MFA regarding the January events of 1990, APA reports.

L. Abdullayeva stated that the 30th anniversary since writing their names in the honorable pages of modern history with their blood by heroic sons and daughters of Azerbaijan who died for the independence of the country on January 20, 1990, was commemorated in Azerbaijan and in our diplomatic missions in more than 60 countries.

"We would like especially to stress the support provided to us in this regard by the international community including the diplomatic corps in our country. The massacre committed by the Soviet army against Azerbaijani civilians on the night of January 19th to 20th, 1990 is a crime against humanity, and the responsibility for this crime is carried by the former Soviet government. The January incidents of 1990 couldn’t break Azerbaijani people’s will to independence, and our country restored state independence. Today Azerbaijan’s independence and sovereignty are explicitly recognized and supported by the whole international community.

