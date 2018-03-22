Yandex metrika counter

MFA: Armenia demonstrates its true face

"Armenia demonstrates its true face and continues to violate ceasefire."

“When world community cherishes fundamental values of Novruz such as peace and understanding and people of Azerbaijan celebrate centuries old traditions of Novruz, Armenia demonstrates its true face and continues to violate ceasefire,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, adding that Armenia violated the ceasefire 98 times on March 22 and 101 times on March 21.

