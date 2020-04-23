MFA: Armenia’s statement about no talks on phased conflict settlement - ridiculous

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry that the country has not been conducting the negotiations since 2018 based on the phased settlement of the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], is ridiculous, even given that it was made to calm the local community, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has stated.

“It would be more correct for the Armenian Foreign Ministry to truthfully inform the population of its country about the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict,” the message said.

News.Az

News.Az