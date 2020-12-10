MFA comments on amendments made to Azerbaijan-Turkey agreement on mutual visa exemption

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 10, 2020, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey signed Protocol No. 1 on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on mutual visa exemption signed on February 25, 2020 in Baku. The Protocol was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries.

As is known, according to the Agreement signed on February 25 of this year, citizens of the two countries with valid passports could travel without a visa and stay in the country without a visa for 90 days. After the entry into force of the Protocol signed in addition to the Agreement, citizens of the two countries will be able to travel without a visa with an identity card and other border crossing documents and stay without a visa for 90 days.



We would like to note that this rule will apply only to citizens of the two countries traveling directly between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Our citizens wishing to travel to third countries through the territory of Turkey and Azerbaijan must use a passport.



We would like to emphasize that for the first time in its history, the Republic of Azerbaijan has signed an agreement to use the identity card as a border crossing document.



The parties also decided to cooperate in order to prevent the use of forged border crossing documents. This will create new opportunities to strengthen border security between the two countries.

News.Az