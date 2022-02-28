MFA holds events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-US diplomatic relations (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 28, an event and exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and senior officials and staff of the US Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Participants of the event got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.





News.Az