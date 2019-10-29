MFA: Only government - security guarantor of whole population of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Only the Azerbaijani government and the Constitution of the country will continue to be the security guarantor of the whole population of the country, including its currently occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s statement.

“The Outcome Document of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Baku on October 25-26, and all 159 delegations participating at this high-level event, unanimously confirmed their position on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict based on the norms and principles of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement said.

“Thus the document reiterating the already existing position of NAM on the settlement of the conflict about “the settlement of the conflict within the territorial integrity, sovereignty and the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, made a step further and the provision on “the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force and that no State shall recognize as lawful the situation resulting from the occupation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, nor render aid or assistance in maintaining that situation, including through economic activities in these territories” was agreed upon unanimously,” the statement said.

“In addition to the position of the well-known four resolutions of the UN Security Council of 1993 on immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and decisions and resolutions of other international organizations adopted in this regard, this time the essence of Armenia’s aggressive policy was recognized by the members of the Non-Aligned Movement, which accounts for two-thirds of the world community,” the document said.

“Armenia, by brutally violating the norms and principles of international law and founding Bandung principles of NAM, using illegal force against Azerbaijan and violating the territorial integrity of the country and keeping the one-fifth of Azerbaijan’s territories under military occupation, conducting bloody ethnic cleansing against the local Azerbaijanis living in these territories, including the Khojaly genocide, killing the civilians of Khojaly, as well as undermining the negotiations process by its destructive and annexationist policy, has no right to speak about the international law, or commitment to peace process,” the statement said.

“Today there is the only truth recognized by the international community, which also demands its realization; this truth is about the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the demand to end this occupation and settle the conflict in the framework of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” the document said. “The only country that does not want to see this truth is the aggressor state Armenia.”

“As in the case of other international organizations the Non-Aligned Movement's position is also based on the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act of the OSCE, and the founding Bandung Principles of the Movement,” the statement said. “Thus, in all cases, the illegal use of force, violation of internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity of the countries is strongly condemned.”

“In order to act as a "security guarantor", as Armenia claims, threatening peace and security in the region with its aggressive policy, it is first of all necessary that Armenia puts an end to its territorial claims and understands the current security environment,” the document said.

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries was held in Baku on Oct. 25-26.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The NAM, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az