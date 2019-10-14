MFA: Russian State Duma Committee rep’s illegal participation in Khankendi “forum” another provocation against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The illegal participation of Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin, known for his ardent pro-Armenian position, in the "forum" held in the occupied Azerbaijani city Khankendi is his another provocation against Azerbaijan, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on Oct. 14.

The spokesperson said that Zatulin was included in the corresponding "blacklist" due to his illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"Zatulin’s illegal participation in the "forum" and his groundless statements, which are propaganda against Azerbaijan, absolutely do not correspond with Russia’s official position,” Abdullayeva added.

“The strategic cooperation ties between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing intensively thanks to the close contacts of the presidents of both countries,” the spokesperson said. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the recent meeting of Valdai Discussion Club and his bilateral meeting with the President of Russia within the event testifies to this.”

“Amid successfully developing cooperation between the two countries, the activities of individuals such as Zatulin are aimed at harming relations between Azerbaijan and Russia,” she said. “However, despite these provocative efforts, relations between Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to develop successfully."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

