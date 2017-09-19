MFA: The decision to liquidate ARAC is unpleasantly surprising, serious and deeply regrettable

+ ↺ − 16 px

This was stated in an interview with AZERTAG by the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.

The Appeals Board of the Supreme Court of Russia left standing the decision of the first instance court to liquidate the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress. What can you say about this?

Overall, we regard the decision to liquidate the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, which played an important role in the development of humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, as an unfriendly step from the political point of view. This decision strikes a serious blow to the development of the strategic partnership of the two countries at a high level.

What are the reasons for this step of Russia and what is behind it?

It is very difficult to understand the purpose of the unfriendly decision of the Russian Federation to liquidate the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress. Especially we should take into account the fact that Russia is one of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, and this status requires a demonstration of a balanced approach to the parties. While the unfair approach is being applied to the representatives of the Azerbaijani community living in Russia along with the elimination of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, the Russian Union of Armenians is fully supported, and this structure continues its activities.

In any case, the policy of the Russian Federation regarding the elimination of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress is unpleasantly surprising, serious and deeply regrettable.

News.Az

