Miami Dolphins part ways with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dolphins and the former Pro Bowl receiver mutually agreed to part ways, according to sources.

OBJ is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere, and the Dolphins are granting his release.Beckham's release on Friday will keep him on waivers until Monday. If he clears, he'd be free to sign with any club, News.Az reports, citing nfl.com.The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract in May worth $3 million to be the third threat behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the passing game. The production never materialized.Beckham started the season on the physically unable to perform list after offseason surgery. He was finally activated on Oct. 5. The wideout didn't have a catch in his first three games while playing just 33 snaps over that span. OBJ has nine catches for 55 yards on 18 targets with zero touchdowns for the season.He never seemed to fit as a third-fiddle in Miami, particularly with the increased usage of tight end Jonnu Smith Moving on from Beckham clears the path for rookie Malik Washington to continue as the No. 3 receiver unimpeded.In the past four seasons, Beckham has played in 37 games, earning 88 total receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed the entire 2022 campaign due to a knee injury. His production and injury history don't suggest there is much left in the tank at this point. The last time he was consistently productive was the postseason run to Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles, during which he suffered an ACL tear. One of his former clubs -- Rams, Ravens -- could take a flier on the receiver as they gear up for potential playoff runs.

