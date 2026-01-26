Michael Schumacher no longer bedridden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is reportedly no longer bedridden, marking a significant development in the long-kept story of his recovery following his devastating ski accident 12 years ago.

According to an exclusive report published by the Daily Mail, sources close to the former world champion say Schumacher is now able to sit upright in a wheelchair and be moved around his properties, including his residence in Majorca and his home near Lake Geneva. His medical condition has remained one of the most closely guarded private matters in sports, known only to family members and a small circle of trusted individuals, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Schumacher, now 57, continues to receive round-the-clock care from his wife Corinna and a specialized medical team. Since the severe brain injury he suffered in the French Alps in 2013, his family has maintained strict privacy, keeping him away from public view and media exposure.

The report states that previous rumors suggesting he was in a permanent locked-in state or pseudocoma are inaccurate. A source cited in the article indicated that Schumacher appears to understand some of what happens around him, though the full extent of his awareness remains unclear.

The family has previously taken legal action against individuals attempting to sell unauthorized images of Schumacher, underscoring their commitment to protecting his dignity and privacy.

No official statement has been issued by the Schumacher family regarding the report, but the update has drawn global attention from fans who have followed his story since his record-breaking Formula One career ended abruptly after the accident.

