Microsoft 365 faces widespread outage, users struggle to access apps

Thousands of Microsoft 365 users have been hit with an outage on its website this morning.

According to Downdetector, the issues started about 9am this morning and is affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps for the web, News.Az reports, citing The Sun. In a post on X, Microsoft says it is currently investigating the issue."We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 apps for the web. We're reviewing service monitoring telemetry to isolate the root cause and develop a remediation plan. For more information, please refer to OO953223 in the admin center," the company noted.It comes only a couple of weeks after an outage at Microsoft 365 caused Outlook to collapse, leaving thousands of users without access to their emails.There has been a slight rise in the number of US users reporting issues – 400 – while the number of reports in the UK has fallen to just below 500, according to Downdetector.

