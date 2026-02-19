Microsoft enhances Windows 11 with new features

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft is introducing several new features to Windows 11, including a built-in network speed test accessible directly from the taskbar.

The feature is included in an update currently rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

Users can right-click the network icon in the system tray and select a speed test option, which opens in their default web browser.

The tool allows users to measure connection speeds over Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or cellular data, offering a more convenient alternative to third-party websites. Microsoft began testing the feature last year.

The update also brings new camera controls to the Settings app, enabling users to adjust pan and tilt functions for supported cameras, although Microsoft has not specified which devices are compatible.

Additional enhancements include new emoji, a redesigned full-page Widget settings menu, and support for setting .webp files as desktop backgrounds.

News.Az