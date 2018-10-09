Microsoft opens test center for Azerbaijani students

+ ↺ − 16 px

A single test center has opened for students of the Azerbaijani higher educational institutions, Microsoft Azerbaijan told Trend.

The center was created with the support of Microsoft Azerbaijan and the assistance of the Ministry of Education. The center functions under the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

The center will provide students and teachers with access to Microsoft content and corresponding certification exams, which will increase their professionalism and competitiveness in the global labor market.

Microsoft Imagine Academy operates in the center. Its training programs have been created for students and teachers to be able to consistently receive certificates and skills recognized by employers and necessary for the future career. Currently, Microsoft Imagine Academy operates in five educational institutions in the country.

News.Az

