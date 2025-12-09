Microsoft to invest $5B in Canada for AI, cloud growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it will invest more than C$7.5 billion (US$5.42 billion) in Canada over the next two years as part of a major push to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The technology giant said the investment will strengthen its data centre capacity across the country, supporting growing demand for AI-driven services from both public and private sector clients, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The expansion is expected to improve access to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and accelerate the adoption of new AI tools across Canadian industries. It also aligns with the company’s broader global strategy of boosting AI capabilities amid rising competition in the sector.

Microsoft has already made several large-scale infrastructure commitments worldwide in 2025, signalling continued confidence in the long-term growth of cloud computing and generative AI markets.

News.Az