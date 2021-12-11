Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft (MSFT.O) is set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications (NUAN.O), Reuters reports.

The latest tech deal, Microsoft's second-biggest after its $26.2 billion LinkedIn purchase in 2016, follows heightened regulatory scrutiny of "killer acquisitions" whereby tech giants buy and shut down nascent start-ups and potential rivals.

Microsoft announced the Nuance deal, which would boost its presence in cloud services for healthcare, in April and it has already received regulatory approval in the United States and Australia, without remedies given.

Known for its pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple's (AAPL.O) Siri virtual assistant, Nuance serves 77% of U.S. hospitals.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on Microsoft's proposed Nuance purchase by December 21, declined to comment.

News.Az

News.Az