Middle Corridor has potential to transport hydrocarbons - President Ilham Aliyev

“Starting from this year, we started to transit oil from Kazakhstan. Not only from Turkmenistan, which already takes place for many years, with the potential to use this corridor also for hydrocarbons,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a plenary meeting on “Eurasia’s Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.az reports.

“I think that we now need to have more closer cooperation between all the countries involved - Central Asia, Caucasus and Europe. In order to work actively on customs administration, to have more or less a single window approach and on tariffs policy. Because, we need to make this route not only attractive from point of view of absence of other routes, but attractive from a commercial point of view,” the President noted.





News.Az