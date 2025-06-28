Middle Corridor to inject momentum into global transport: Turkish minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Middle Corridor initiative "is poised to inject fresh momentum" into global transport and logistics, forging a "strategic connection" between Asia and Europe, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a Middle Corridor promotion event, Uraloglu highlighted the corridor's significant commercial and economic potential for regional nations.

Also known as the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor Initiative, this route connects Türkiye with the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea, Central Asia, and ultimately China, as part of Türkiye's ongoing efforts to revitalize the ancient Silk Road, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Uraloglu noted that cargo currently traveling from the East Asia via the Middle Corridor by rail can reach Europe's most distant points in just 18 days. He projected the transit time could soon decrease to 15 or even 13 days.

"That's why we are investing in this corridor with neighboring and transit countries," he added, revealing that roughly 2,200 km of the corridor pass through Türkiye, with many sections already operational.

News.Az