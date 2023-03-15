Middle Transport Corridor will meet the need -WCO Secretary-General
Economics
“Currently, there is a great need for uninterrupted implementation of trade between Asia and Europe, East and West, Kunio Mikuriya Secretary-General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) told journalists in Baku, News.az reports.
According to him, the means to meet this need is the Middle Transport Corridor.