Yandex metrika counter

Middle Transport Corridor will meet the need -WCO Secretary-General

  • Economics
  • Share
Middle Transport Corridor will meet the need -WCO Secretary-General

“Currently, there is a great need for uninterrupted implementation of trade between Asia and Europe, East and West, Kunio Mikuriya Secretary-General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) told journalists in Baku, News.az reports.

According to him, the means to meet this need is the Middle Transport Corridor.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      