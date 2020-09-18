Mikhailov: It is hard to believe that Yerevan will admit its crimes

In my opinion, it is hard to believe that Yerevan is able to recognize its chauvinistic crimes, including the extermination of peaceful Azerbaijanis, Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian journalist and expert on interethnic conflicts, told News.Az.

He was commenting on the adoption of the law on the criminalization of incitement to genocide by the Armenian parliament

"I can assume that such an initiative of the Armenian Parliament is nothing but a disguise of other goals in the eyes of the international community, which knows the price of many promises of Yerevan," he said.

