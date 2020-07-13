Mikhailov: Russia and CSTO countries understand that Armenia has behaved unworthily

+ ↺ − 16 px

The provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was an attempt to divert the attention of the population of the country from internal problems, in particular from poverty, difficult economic situation, the hard situation with the coronavirus and political persecution of opponents of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The due statement came from Russian political scientist and military expert Yevgeny Mikhailov in a conversation with News.Az

According to him, Armenia with such provocation is trying to distract the attention of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) countries from the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

"For this purpose, Armenia is taking its provocations. By doing so, it tries to show itself as an injured country and involve the CSTO member states in the conflict, as the charter of the organization contains such an obligation. But Azerbaijan, in my opinion, has successfully repulsed the provocation of the enemy and, importantly, does not go deep into the enemy's territory. And the CSTO countries, first of all, Russia understand what this provocation of Armenians is leading to. The reaction from their side will be unambiguous, just diplomatic and there will be an understanding that Armenia behaved unworthily," he said.

