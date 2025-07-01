Militants attack police station, torch banks, kill teenager in southwest Pakistan

Thick smoke billows from the site where exchange of fire between security personnel and terrorists took place in Mastung on July 1, 2025. — Screengrab/Reporter

Armed militants launched a violent assault in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, storming a police station and setting fire to two banks in the Mastung district of Balochistan province.

According to local officials, the attackers—armed with guns and rockets—opened fire indiscriminately on civilians, killing a young boy and injuring at least nine others before fleeing the scene, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Mohammad said some of the insurgents were also killed in the shootout with security forces.

A provincial government spokesman, Shahid Rind, said a security operation had been launched to pursue the assailants.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, though suspicion is likely to fall on the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, which often targets security forces and civilians in Balochistan and elsewhere. The United States designated the BLA a terrorist organization in 2019.

News.Az