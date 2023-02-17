Militants storm Karachi police station, killing two in hail of gunfire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Militants stormed a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, killing at least two people in a hail of gunfire and a series of loud explosions, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Police snipers took up positions near the station and all lights in the area were switched off.

Security forces had cleared three of the building's five floors as well as the rooftop, Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the Sindh provincial government, said.

The Karachi police surgeon told Reuters that two people had been killed and six wounded.

A huge explosion was heard inside the station after a series of blasts when it was first attacked.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by their spokesman to journalists.

"Can't exactly tell how many terrorists have entered but there are at least more than five," Deputy Inspector General Irfan Baloch told Reuters.

News.Az