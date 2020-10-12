Military attachés, reps of diplomat corps and int’l organizations to visit Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Mingachevir

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev is taking diplomatic corps, Ambassadors, Head of Delegations, Military attaches, Head of International Organizations to Ganja and Mingachevir.

“With Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs taking diplomatic corps, Ambassadors, Head of Delegations, Military attaches, Head of International Organizations to Ganja and Mingachevir. Crime scenes of Armenia's reckless missile attacks to innocent civilians and critical energy infrastructure. #PrayForGanja,” Hajiyev wrote.

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

According to the latest data, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles fired at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja.

News.Az