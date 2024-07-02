Military jet crashes in Georgia, killing pilot

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Su-25 military jet crashed in Georgia, killing a pilot, News.Az reports citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

“A Su-25 military jet of the Georgian Defense Forces Air Command has crashed near the military airport near the town of Bolnisi during a planned military training,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.The pilot, identified as Kakhaber Zurabishvili, died as a result of the crash, the ministry confirmed.The ministry said a detailed investigation will be carried out to establish the causes of the incident.

