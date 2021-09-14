Military leadership of Azerbaijan and Turkey observe "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint exercises (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, and the Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov arrived in Konya to take part in the Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises". The military leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan is visiting the fraternal country at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar.

A solemn welcoming ceremony of the Azerbaijani delegation with the participation of the guard of honor was held at the training area.

Then, a briefing on the process of the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint exercises and the accomplished tasks was given for Distinguished Visitors. After the briefing, the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey spoke. Welcoming the military personnel participating in the exercises, Colonel General Z. Hasanov noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations successfully continue under the leadership of the heads of the two countries

Today, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are based on strategic partnership, and as part of it, consistent measures are being taken in the field of army construction.

The Defense Minister expressed his gratitude to fraternal Turkey emphasizing its moral support provided during the Patriotic War.

The Minister also stressed that the joint exercises provide further improvement of the knowledge and skills of military pilots.

Speaking at the meeting the Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Mr.Hulusi Akar, noted that he highly appreciated conducting joint exercises. Emphasizing the importance of developing bilateral military cooperation, Mr.H.Akar said that the exercises are very important for Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen in gaining experience. It was stressed that military cooperation between the two countries is aimed at the security of the peoples and countries as well as stability in the region.

Stressing the high professionalism and skills demonstrated by the exercise participants, as well as the successful fulfillment of the assigned tasks, both ministers wished them greater success in the service.

In the end, the guests watched the practical part of the exercises.





