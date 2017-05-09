Military parade on occasion of Victory Day anniversary starts in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military parade on occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the Day of Victory of fascism has begun in Russia's Moscow.

Thousands have gathered on Russia’s Red Square to join the annual Victory Day Parade and to mark the 72nd anniversary of the official capitulation of Nazi forces. A total of 26 Russian cities will stage major processions to commemorate the victory in the Second World War.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a speech at the event.

News.Az

