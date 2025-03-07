Milli Majlis approves Azerbaijan’s accession to D-8 organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday officially approved the country’s accession to the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation.

The draft law "On accession to the Charter of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation" was discussed at a parliamentary session Friday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The draft was put to vote and adopted in the first reading.

Azerbaijan officially announced its accession to the D-8 Organization on December 19, 2024.

The D-8 Organization was established on June 15, 1997, in Istanbul, and includes Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye. The organization’s secretariat is headquartered in Istanbul, and all member countries are also part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The combined population of D-8 nations is approximately 1.2 billion, with a total foreign trade volume of $2.3 trillion, accounting for around 5% of global commerce.

News.Az