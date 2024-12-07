Millions warned to stay at home as Storm Darragh hits UK, Ireland

Millions of people have been advised to stay indoors as Storm Darragh sweeps across the UK and Ireland.

A rare red "danger to life" warning for wind has been issued for much of Wales and parts of the South West as the fourth named storm of the season reaches the UK, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. It is one of a swathe of warnings currently covering the country.The government sent out a text alert to around three million people ahead of landfall, before Storm Darragh hit Ireland first, and then moved on to the British Isles.The alert warned people of the coming disruption and asked them to "stay indoors if you can", saying it wasn't safe to drive in the stormy conditions.It comes as parts of the UK are still recovering from recent storms that have battered communities and claimed lives.Beginning at 3am this morning, the red weather warning lasts until 11am.The Met Office said Darragh is set to bring gusts of winds up to 90mph, with the worst of the weather expected over the coastal areas and parts of West and South Wales.Strong winds will also be funnelled through the Bristol Channel, causing large waves on exposed beaches.The red warning is one of nine warnings in place on Saturday, including two amber wind warnings.The Cabinet Office's emergency alert on Friday advised people to consider gathering "torches, batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items" already in their homes.The text read: "A RED warning for wind has been issued in your area. Extremely strong winds associated with Storm Darragh are expected to cause significant disruption."Strong winds can cause flying debris, falling trees and large waves around coastal areas, all of which can present a danger to life."When it came in, the alert made a sound much louder than a normal text until it was switched off.However, some people claimed they didn't receive it.

News.Az