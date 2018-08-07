Yandex metrika counter

Mine blast wounds two in Azerbaijan's Tovuz

  • Society
  • Share
Mine blast wounds two in Azerbaijan's Tovuz

A teenager struck by a mine had his leg amputated in Azerbaijan's Tovuz.

Head physician of the Tovuz district hospital Pasha Muradov said that 14-year-old Elgun Huseynov rushed to the hospital following the incident had his leg amputated

"He is now in intensive care in a serious condition. Another seriously injured - 24-year-old Elshad Mehdiyev - with numerous shrapnel wounds to the lower body was placed in the surgical department. Now his condition is stable. Their treatment continues."

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      