Mine blast wounds two in Azerbaijan's Tovuz
- 07 Aug 2018 11:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132814
- Society
A teenager struck by a mine had his leg amputated in Azerbaijan's Tovuz.
Head physician of the Tovuz district hospital Pasha Muradov said that 14-year-old Elgun Huseynov rushed to the hospital following the incident had his leg amputated
"He is now in intensive care in a serious condition. Another seriously injured - 24-year-old Elshad Mehdiyev - with numerous shrapnel wounds to the lower body was placed in the surgical department. Now his condition is stable. Their treatment continues."
News.Az