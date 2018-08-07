Mine blast wounds two in Azerbaijan's Tovuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

A teenager struck by a mine had his leg amputated in Azerbaijan's Tovuz.

Head physician of the Tovuz district hospital Pasha Muradov said that 14-year-old Elgun Huseynov rushed to the hospital following the incident had his leg amputated

"He is now in intensive care in a serious condition. Another seriously injured - 24-year-old Elshad Mehdiyev - with numerous shrapnel wounds to the lower body was placed in the surgical department. Now his condition is stable. Their treatment continues."

News.Az

