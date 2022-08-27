Mines littered by Armenia remain obstacle to reconstruction work in liberated Azerbaijani territories – presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mines littered by Armenia create obstacles to continuation of reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at a conference in Shusha city on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is one of the most mine littered countries in the world.

The presidential aide further said that the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, has turned into one of the key cities in the South Caucasus.

“Currently, the Azerbaijani government is implementing restoration and reconstruction projects at a high speed,” he stressed.

He said that the villages and towns had been turned into ruins and the buildings had been devastated during the 30 years of occupation. Hajiyev noted that life had returned to the region 30 years later.

Saying that Azerbaijan took control of the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabukh and Sus yesterday, Hajiyev emphasized that ethnic Armenians had never lived in those villages.

“Azerbaijan wishes to create a prosperous region with lasting peace and wants Armenia to be part of regional cooperation. The negotiations between the two countries are mainly focused on the delimitation of borders, humanitarian issues, transport communications and development of a peace treaty,” the top official added.

News.Az