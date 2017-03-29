Minister: Azerbaijan will send workers to the World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will send workers to the World Cup in Qatar.

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Salim Muslimov said $200bn will be invested in the mundial to be held in Qatar in 2022.

"Of course, the preparation of this competition requires a large number of workers, but they do not have so many. Therefore, like several countries, the State of Qatar appealed to Azerbaijan with a request to send workers. In this connection, work is underway," the minister said.

