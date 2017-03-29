Minister: Azerbaijan will send workers to the World Cup
Azerbaijan will send workers to the World Cup in Qatar.
The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Salim Muslimov said $200bn will be invested in the mundial to be held in Qatar in 2022.
"Of course, the preparation of this competition requires a large number of workers, but they do not have so many. Therefore, like several countries, the State of Qatar appealed to Azerbaijan with a request to send workers. In this connection, work is underway," the minister said.
