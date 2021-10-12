Minister Gayibov meets Azerbaijani wrestlers who return home from World Wrestling Championships in Oslo

Minister Gayibov meets Azerbaijani wrestlers who return home from World Wrestling Championships in Oslo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani wrestlers, who successfully participated in the World Wrestling Championship in Oslo (Norway), returned to their homeland on October 12, the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports told News.Az.

The athletes were met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov, representatives of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and the sports community, relatives of the wrestlers.

The minister congratulated them and wished them success.

In the World Wrestling Championship, Azerbaijan was represented by Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Taleh Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Rafig Huseynov (82 kg), Islam Abbasov (87 kg), Murad Lokiayev (97 kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg).

The Azerbaijani national team under head coach Alexander Tarakanov, head coach Rovshan Bayramov and coach Hasan Aliyev successfully performed at the World Cup, won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The Azerbaijani national team scored 107 points and took third place in the team competition. First place was taken by Russia (152), followed by Iran (146).

Having defeated all rivals in the competition, Rafig Huseynov (82 kg) rose to the highest step of the podium. Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) won silver, Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) and Murad Mammadov (60 kg) won bronze medals.





News.Az