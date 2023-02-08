Yandex metrika counter

115.4 mln. ₼ transferred to state budget from privatization of state property - Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy

  • Economics
  • Share
115.4 mln. ₼ transferred to state budget from privatization of state property - Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy

“Throughout 2022, 115.4 mln. ₼ were transferred to the state budget from the privatization of the state property, whilst the forecast was fulfilled at 101.2%,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.az reports.

“Along with stimulating the development of entrepreneurship, the privatization process also relieves the burden of non-efficient and toxic state assets and facilitates the creation of new jobs,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      