115.4 mln. ₼ transferred to state budget from privatization of state property - Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy

“Throughout 2022, 115.4 mln. ₼ were transferred to the state budget from the privatization of the state property, whilst the forecast was fulfilled at 101.2%,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.az reports.

“Along with stimulating the development of entrepreneurship, the privatization process also relieves the burden of non-efficient and toxic state assets and facilitates the creation of new jobs,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.

News.Az