Minister: Judicial selection in Azerbaijan based on most advanced European methods

Judicial selection in Azerbaijan is based on the most advanced European methods, Azerbaijani Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov said, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

Mammadov made the remarks at the international conference entitled "Strong and authoritative advocacy - contemporary challenges" in Baku, which is jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the events dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Advocacy.

“The Bar, which plays an irreplaceable role in the Azerbaijani judicial system, has become a perfect structure as a result of the reforms carried out under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

Mammadov stressed that the Azerbaijani Bar Association is represented in the Judicial Legal Council and the Electoral Committee of Judges.

"Judicial selection in Azerbaijan is carried out on the basis of the most advanced European methods,” he said. “While monitoring this process, the EU and CoE appraised it as the most transparent procedure and recommended it to other European countries.”

The minister added that the Justice Ministry is working closely with the Bar Association.

