Minister of Defense to take part in the NATO meeting

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Brussels (Kingdom of Belgium).

The aim of the visit is to take part in the meeting to be held on June 29 at the level of defense ministers of the Nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

