Minister: Population aged 65 and over up by 67.3% in Azerbaijan

"Labor sector has undergone major changes in the new century. In the last 40 years, labor's share of GDP declined to 65% from 75 in the developed countries".

Report informs that Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov made the due statement addressing a conference on summary of the National dialogue "Future of Work initiative".

He noted that Azerbaijani economy has developed in the condition of the world economic and financial crisis: "In 2016, income of population increased by 5.2-fold, minimum wage by 3.5-fold and average monthly nominal wage by 3.8-fold, unemployment rate decreased by 5%".

"During 1990-2016, population aged 65 and over rose by 67.3% in Azerbaijan. Decline of younger population group, namely 0-14 age group by 8.3%, increase of aged 65 and over by 67.3% as well as increase of specific weight of this section to 6.2% from 4.8 in these years shows existence of trend of population ageing", Muslumov added.

Salim Muslumov said that 168 mln children engaged in child labor, 21 mln in forced labor in the world.

