Minister: Unemployment rate in Azerbaijan lower than in developed countries

56,631 people were placed in jobs by the employment bodies of Azerbaijan in 2016.

This constituted a more than two-fold growth over the indicators of 2015.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslimov told reporters that as a result Azerbaijan managed to keep unemployment on the level of 5 percent last year, which is significantly lower than in a number of economically developed states. For example, this indicator makes 19.6 percent in Spain, 9.9 percent in France, 6.9 percent in Sweden, etc, the minister noted.

According to him, the policy of ensuring people with jobs continues this year.

"Jobs are mainly created as part of social responsibility policy of state companies and structures. Over the first two months of 2017, the number of those placed in jobs was close to 40,000 people," Muslimov said.

News.Az

