Ministry: No request received for organization of Googoosh concert in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Monday that it has not received any request for the organization of a concert of singer Faegheh Atashin, al

“The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as a central executive body, does not act as an organizer of concerts held for commercial purposes in the country. Such commercial concert programs with participation of local and foreign singers can be organized by private companies and production centers in accordance with the legislation of the country. As the Ministry, we respect the organization of concerts of any foreign singers who have their audience in our country,” the ministry’s information and PR department told APA.



“We also state that no official permission is required from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for giving a concert in Azerbaijan,” the ministry’s department added.

