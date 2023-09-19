Ministry of Defense: Armenia attracts civilians to military facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

During local anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, it has been repeatedly observed that in order to avoid being targeted by Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, the units of the Armenian armed forces are deploying armored combat equipment of various purposes in residential areas and attracting civilians to military facilities, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan has high-precision weapons and combat equipment in its arsenal that meet the most modern requirements. In quite a number of cases, the tasks to destroy military facilities targeted by Azerbaijan’s military personnel using these weapons were stopped after the presence of civilians at the military facility being targeted was discovered, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov, has said.

“We once again state that despite the deployment of military equipment by the Armenian armed forces in or around residential areas, only the equipment and infrastructure used for military purposes are being disabled and neutralized as a result of high-precision long-distance firing.

Video materials related to the facts I have mentioned are regularly made public, and this practice will be continued in the future too.

We call on members of the armed forces of Armenia located in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan to lay down their weapons and surrender. We also advise civilians in the area not to stand close to them and not to provide them with any assistance. Such notices are communicated by loudspeakers and other technical means,” Anar Eyvazov said.

News.Az