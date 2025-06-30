Mirzoyan briefs Kallas on Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the South Caucasus' vital role as a strategic bridge connecting Europe with Central and East Asia during a press conference in Yerevan alongside EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

"In the context of the current security situation in the South Caucasus, I briefed Kaja Kallas on the latest discussions regarding the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We believe that this process should lead to the earliest possible signing of an agreement on the establishment of interstate relations and sustainable peace between our countries - without further delays," Mirzoyan emphasized, News.Az reports.

He also noted that Armenia, as before, is ready to constructively advance the dialogue and complete all necessary procedures related to the conclusion of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

"Armenia is ready to begin discussions with Azerbaijan to determine the place and date of signing the peace agreement," he added.

News.Az