Missing plane found in Russia’s Fast East; all five aboard alive - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia said Tuesday that a plane reported missing after sending a distress signal over the country’s Far East region has been found, with all five people aboard alive.

“The plane has been found, everyone is alive,” Yevgeny Perfilyev, the ecology, nature management and forestry minister of Russia's Sakha Republic, said in a statement on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

(12:08)

An An-2 multipurpose aircraft has sent an alarm signal in Yakutia, Rosaviatsiya informed.

"In the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Rosaviatsiya is searching for an An-2 plane operated by MiAn airline. The An-2 aircraft is believed to be carrying five people (two pilots and three inspectors)," the Russian air transport regulator said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, a response team said contact was lost with the plane with three Avialesokhrana employees on board at around 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (GMT +3). The An-2 was on a mission for forest fire detection when the incident happened, a member of the response tams told TASS.

Rosaviatsiya has dispatched a Mi-8 helicopter to search for the missing plane.

News.Az