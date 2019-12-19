Mission of DIHRB of OSCE is on visit in Azerbaijan in regard with early parliamentary election

On December 19, the meetings were held at Azerbaijani Parliament with Needs Assessment Mission (NAM) of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) having arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan in regard with the early parliamentary election, press service of Azerbaijani parliament told APA.

Firstly, the members of the mission met with members of the legal policy and state building committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The meeting was attended by ODIHR’s Senior Election Adviser Radivoje Grujiç, OSCE PA’s Program and Administrative Officer Tim Knoblau.

