Misuse use of Lachin road must not be allowed - Azerbaijan’s MFA

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly declared that the use of the Lachin road must be legal and transparent, and misuse of the road must not be allowed, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said as it commented on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the decision of the International Court of Justice, News.az reports.

“Azerbaijan has put forward a proposal to establish a border checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin road: "International partners also welcomed this proposal as a transparent mechanism and confidence-building measure on the Lachin road within the post-conflict normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, Armenia's rejection of this proposal without giving any reason is an indication of Armenia’s lack of interest in transparency on the Lachin road and its intention to continue misusing it."

News.Az