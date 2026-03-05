Miu Miu boosts Prada revenue, Versace dents profits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian luxury group Prada reported an 8% rise in organic revenue in 2025, driven by strong growth at its Miu Miu label, though margins were dented by the recent acquisition of Versace.

Group net revenues reached €5.72 billion, with Prada’s flagship brand seeing a slight 1% drop in retail sales despite a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. Miu Miu sales jumped 35% last year, following near doubling in 2024. Asia Pacific and the Americas posted the strongest growth, while Europe grew more slowly due to weaker tourism flows, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prada’s adjusted EBIT margin fell to 23.2% from 23.6% in 2024, reflecting the dilutive impact of the €1.3 billion Versace deal completed last December. CEO Andrea Guerra called the results “a solid performance against tough multi-year comparables,” noting five consecutive years of group growth.

Prada plans to focus on integrating and reviving Versace in the coming years. The label reported an operating loss in 2025, with revenues of €684 million, and is expected to post a similar result in 2026. Pieter Mulier, former Alaia designer, was appointed Versace’s creative director, while Emmanuel Gintzburger remains CEO and Prada heir Lorenzo Bertelli becomes executive chairman.

Prada intends to streamline Versace’s store network, reduce off-price channels, and reposition the brand creatively, which may temporarily affect top-line growth. The company expects margins to improve progressively from 2027.

