Yandex metrika counter

MoD: Armenian media spreading fake news about Azerbaijani Army's losses in 2022

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
MoD: Armenian media spreading fake news about Azerbaijani Army's losses in 2022

News spread on the Armenian media, claiming the losses of the Azerbaijani Army in 2022, is fake, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In response to Trend's request, the ministry noted that the information disseminated by Armenia is aimed at misleading the public.

"Official data on the Azerbaijani Army's losses are regularly published in the country's press. The Armenian media is trying to portray the death of citizens, who were transferred to the reserve, as combat losses as well. We urge our citizens, media representatives, as well as social media users not to replicate such false information," said the ministry.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      