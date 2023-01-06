MoD: Armenian media spreading fake news about Azerbaijani Army's losses in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

News spread on the Armenian media, claiming the losses of the Azerbaijani Army in 2022, is fake, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In response to Trend's request, the ministry noted that the information disseminated by Armenia is aimed at misleading the public.

"Official data on the Azerbaijani Army's losses are regularly published in the country's press. The Armenian media is trying to portray the death of citizens, who were transferred to the reserve, as combat losses as well. We urge our citizens, media representatives, as well as social media users not to replicate such false information," said the ministry.

News.Az