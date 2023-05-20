MoD: Representatives of the State Committee on Religious Associations met with servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the joint action plan for 2023 signed between the Ministry of Defense and the State Committee on Religious Associations, an event was held at the Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the representatives of the committee, News.az reports Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

First, the blessed memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers spoke about the formation of proper relationship and creating a healthy mood in the military collectives. Speakers also highlighted the importance of protecting security from religious radicalism and extremism, as well as noted that the issues of upbringing the youth in the spirit of military patriotism in Azerbaijan are at a high level.

Then, the questions of the military personnel on various topics were answered.

News.Az