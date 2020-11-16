Moderna's COVID vaccine shows 94.5% efficacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moderna Inc. announced on Monday that the interim research of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed that the shot is estimated to be 94.5% effective in preventing the disease, Teletrader reports.

Another important breakthrough was made on the stockpiling issue, as Moderna revealed its formula could last up to 30 days at standard refrigerator temperatures.

"Preliminary analysis suggests a broadly consistent safety and efficacy profile across all evaluated subgroups," Moderna stated following the study which involved over 30,000 participants from the United States receiving two doses of the vaccine.

The company concluded by saying it plans to submit for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the upcoming weeks, adding it expects to have 20 million doses this year, increasing the number to around 1 billion in 2021.

Following the announcement, Moderna's stocks jumped 10.64% in the premarket trade.

News.Az