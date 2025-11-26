Modi marks Samvidhan Diwas, calls constitution sacred

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) with a letter to the nation, describing the Indian Constitution as a “sacred document” that has guided the country’s progress for 75 years. He urged citizens to strengthen constitutional values through their actions and work collectively to advance India’s national interests.

Modi said the Constitution empowered “a person like me, coming from a humble and economically disadvantaged family,” to serve as head of government for over two decades. He called it a reminder of India’s democratic strength and social mobility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In his message, Modi said it was the nation’s duty to fulfil the ideals envisioned by the framers of the Constitution. “When we work with this sense of duty, our nation’s social and economic progress will multiply manifold,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister criticized the Opposition for not giving the Constitution due respect in 2010, when it completed 60 years. He recalled organising the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat to celebrate the document, during which a copy of the Constitution was carried on an elephant in a symbolic procession.

Modi said Constitution Day is a moment of “immense pride” and paid tribute to members of the Constituent Assembly, including Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who chaired the Drafting Committee.

He noted that 2025 is also significant as it marks the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He highlighted Patel’s role in India’s political unification and its influence on the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and 35(A) in Jammu & Kashmir.

Modi said Munda’s legacy continues to inspire efforts to ensure dignity and empowerment for tribal communities.

The Prime Minister pointed to other major anniversaries this year, including 150 years of Vande Mataram and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, saying these milestones underline the importance of constitutional duties and collective responsibility.

He stressed that India’s long-term progress depends on the decisions taken today, noting that the country will mark 100 years of freedom from colonial rule in 2047 and a century since adopting the Constitution in 2049.

Modi urged citizens to uphold their constitutional duties, participate in democratic processes — especially voting — and inspire younger generations to value the nation’s democratic foundations. “Every action of ours should strengthen the Constitution and further national goals and interests,” he said.

